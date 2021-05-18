SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) PT Raised to C$29.00 at TD Securities

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial raised their price target on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst to C$27.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$26.00 to C$28.25 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a na rating and issued a C$23.50 price target on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$29.64.

Get SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst alerts:

SRU.UN stock opened at C$29.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.26, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$28.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$25.31. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst has a fifty-two week low of C$19.25 and a fifty-two week high of C$29.64.

SmartCentres is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $9.5 billion. It owns and manages 34 million square feet of retail space in value-oriented, principally Walmart-anchored retail centres, having the strongest national and regional retailers as well as strong neighbourhood merchants.

Recommended Story: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Receive News & Ratings for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.