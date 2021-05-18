SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) Price Target Raised to C$29.00

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) had its price objective lifted by TD Securities from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

CWYUF has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity raised SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. National Bank Financial reissued a sector perform rating on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS CWYUF opened at $24.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.98. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.86 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $14.06 and a 12-month high of $24.45.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust is one of Canada's largest fully integrated REITs, with a best-in-class portfolio featuring 166 strategically located properties in communities across the country. SmartCentres has approximately $10.4 billion in assets and owns 33.8 million square feet of income producing value-oriented retail space with 97.4% occupancy, on 3,500 acres of owned land across Canada.

