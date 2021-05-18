SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) Issues Q1 2021 Earnings Guidance

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) updated its first quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.250–0.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $199.50 million-$199.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $196.55 million.SmileDirectClub also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to – EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SDC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a sell rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research note on Friday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating and issued a $10.00 price objective (down from $14.00) on shares of SmileDirectClub in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SmileDirectClub from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, February 6th. Stephens decreased their price target on SmileDirectClub from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SmileDirectClub currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.19.

Shares of SDC stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.10. 233,111 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,998,372. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 3.04. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.01 and a beta of 2.82. SmileDirectClub has a 12 month low of $6.74 and a 12 month high of $16.08.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $199.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.18 million. SmileDirectClub had a negative net margin of 14.44% and a negative return on equity of 23.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.28) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SmileDirectClub will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director William H. Frist purchased 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.83 per share, for a total transaction of $101,790.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,007.03. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

SmileDirectClub Company Profile

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates as an oral care company. It offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, Spain, and Austria.

