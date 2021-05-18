Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $187.83.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SNA shares. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Snap-on from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Sunday, April 25th.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Snap-on stock opened at $253.09 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $239.29 and a 200-day moving average of $198.25. Snap-on has a 1 year low of $127.04 and a 1 year high of $259.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $13.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.29.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $929.86 million. Snap-on had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 16.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Snap-on will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.13%.

In other news, VP Richard K. Strege sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.79, for a total transaction of $286,548.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $781,082.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.15, for a total value of $4,224,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 66,543 shares in the company, valued at $13,385,124.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 89,553 shares of company stock valued at $20,602,096. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Snap-on in the 4th quarter worth about $100,011,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Snap-on by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,042,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,361,000 after buying an additional 376,444 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Snap-on by 70.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 439,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,318,000 after buying an additional 180,910 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in Snap-on by 998.3% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 178,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,512,000 after buying an additional 162,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Snap-on by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 642,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,324,000 after buying an additional 132,579 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Recommended Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.