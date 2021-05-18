SNC-Lavalin Group (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) Price Target Increased to C$31.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

SNC-Lavalin Group (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$28.00 to C$31.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. CIBC raised their price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Raymond James upgraded shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$36.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$33.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $38.22.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SNCAF opened at $27.23 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.49. SNC-Lavalin Group has a 52 week low of $13.16 and a 52 week high of $27.55.

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through six segments: Engineering, Design, and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Resources; Infrastructure EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) Projects; and Capital.

