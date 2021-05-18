SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) Hits New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSE:SNC) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after National Bank Financial raised their price target on the stock to C$44.00. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock. SNC-Lavalin Group traded as high as C$33.33 and last traded at C$33.22, with a volume of 247411 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$27.74.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SNC. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$39.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Cfra set a C$35.00 price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$40.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$28.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$33.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, SNC-Lavalin Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$39.00.

In other SNC-Lavalin Group news, Senior Officer Alexander S. Taylor sold 1,713 shares of SNC-Lavalin Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$29.25, for a total transaction of C$50,105.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$43,845.75.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$27.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$24.69. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.76 billion and a PE ratio of -6.96.

SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported C($1.48) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($1.81) by C$0.33. The firm had revenue of C$1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.76 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. will post 2.1099999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SNC-Lavalin Group Company Profile (TSE:SNC)

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through six segments: Engineering, Design, and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Resources; Infrastructure EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) Projects; and Capital.

