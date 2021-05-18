SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) Price Target Raised to C$40.00 at Raymond James

SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) had its target price upped by Raymond James from C$25.00 to C$40.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Cfra set a C$35.00 price target on SNC-Lavalin Group and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Monday. National Bankshares increased their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$36.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$33.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank increased their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$39.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$28.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Monday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$39.00.

SNC stock opened at C$32.79 on Monday. SNC-Lavalin Group has a 1 year low of C$17.50 and a 1 year high of C$33.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.40, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$27.74 and its 200 day moving average price is C$24.69. The firm has a market cap of C$5.76 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.96.

SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported C($1.48) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($1.81) by C$0.33. The business had revenue of C$1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.76 billion. On average, research analysts predict that SNC-Lavalin Group will post 2.1099999 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Alexander S. Taylor sold 1,713 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$29.25, for a total value of C$50,105.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$43,845.75.

About SNC-Lavalin Group

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through six segments: Engineering, Design, and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Resources; Infrastructure EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) Projects; and Capital.

