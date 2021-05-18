Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Upgraded to “Buy” at Rosenblatt Securities

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) was upgraded by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a $285.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 34.02% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Snowflake from $295.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Snowflake from $310.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $270.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Snowflake from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $284.46.

Shares of SNOW stock opened at $212.65 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $224.97 and its 200-day moving average is $269.22. Snowflake has a 52 week low of $184.71 and a 52 week high of $429.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $190.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.64 million. The company’s revenue was up 117.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Snowflake will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.32, for a total transaction of $3,439,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 139,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,080,721.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Christopher William Degnan sold 25,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.98, for a total value of $5,776,726.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,339,025 shares of company stock worth $300,856,426. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNOW. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 100.0% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Snowflake during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new position in shares of Snowflake during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Snowflake during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 23.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

