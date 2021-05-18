Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.67.

A number of analysts have commented on SQM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, February 15th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th.

Get Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 17,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Newfoundland Capital Management raised its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. Newfoundland Capital Management now owns 91,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,847,000 after purchasing an additional 33,700 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 114,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,068,000 after purchasing an additional 17,927 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP raised its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 143.9% in the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 21,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 12,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 59,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,143,000 after purchasing an additional 27,354 shares in the last quarter. 12.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SQM stock traded down $5.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $46.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,848,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,277,245. The stock has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a PE ratio of 75.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a fifty-two week low of $22.41 and a fifty-two week high of $60.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.25.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $513.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.76 million. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 9.93%. On average, analysts forecast that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Company Profile

Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services worldwide. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers for crops, such as vegetables, fruits, and industrial crops.

Featured Story: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.