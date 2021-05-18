Software Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SOW) Shares Up 1.4%

Shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SOW) rose 1.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as €34.10 ($40.12) and last traded at €34.10 ($40.12). Approximately 144,856 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 271,805 shares. The stock had previously closed at €33.62 ($39.55).

The stock’s 50 day moving average is €35.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is €34.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion and a PE ratio of 29.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.35, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Software Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (ETR:SOW)

Software Aktiengesellschaft provides software development, licensing, and maintenance; and information technology (IT) services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Business Platform, Adabas & Natural, and Professional Services. The company offers Adabas & Natural, a transaction processing platform; Alfabet for use in IT planning and portfolio management, as well as enterprise architecture management; Apama, a platform for streaming analytics and automated actions on big data; and Architecture for Integrated Information Systems, a platform that makes processes transparent, controlled, manageable, and agile.

