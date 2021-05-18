SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.00.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SpartanNash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of SpartanNash in a report on Monday, March 15th.

NASDAQ SPTN opened at $20.44 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.88. SpartanNash has a one year low of $15.75 and a one year high of $23.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $741.42 million, a P/E ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.03). SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.76% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. Equities analysts expect that SpartanNash will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from SpartanNash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.73%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SpartanNash in the fourth quarter valued at $15,339,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in SpartanNash during the first quarter valued at $12,982,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in SpartanNash by 9.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,327,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,202,000 after buying an additional 538,073 shares during the period. Paradiem LLC bought a new stake in SpartanNash during the fourth quarter valued at $3,437,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in SpartanNash by 40.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 564,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,087,000 after buying an additional 162,184 shares during the period. 83.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SpartanNash

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 68,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

