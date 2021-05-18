SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Acquired by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 16.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,228 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,373 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYG opened at $58.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.92. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $41.83 and a 1 year high of $61.09.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

