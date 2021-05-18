Spectris plc (LON:SXS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Spectris plc (LON:SXS) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,028.75 ($39.57).

A number of analysts have commented on SXS shares. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Spectris from GBX 3,505 ($45.79) to GBX 3,640 ($47.56) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 2,600 ($33.97) target price on shares of Spectris in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Spectris in a report on Thursday, April 22nd.

Spectris stock opened at GBX 3,145 ($41.09) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3,307.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 3,032.28. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -215.27. Spectris has a 52-week low of GBX 2,347 ($30.66) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,499 ($45.71).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of GBX 46.50 ($0.61) per share. This is a positive change from Spectris’s previous dividend of $21.90. This represents a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Spectris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -4.46%.

In other Spectris news, insider Cathy Turner acquired 318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,143 ($41.06) per share, for a total transaction of £9,994.74 ($13,058.19). Also, insider Derek Harding acquired 3,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 3,000 ($39.20) per share, for a total transaction of £94,980 ($124,091.98). Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 3,493 shares of company stock worth $10,527,372.

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. It operates through four segments: Malvern Panalytical, HBK, and Omega, and Industrial Solutions. The company provides products and services, which enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and product development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process; various range of life science services; products for measurement and control of temperature, humidity, pressure, strain, force, flow, level, pH, and conductivity; and data acquisition, electric heating, and custom-engineered products.

