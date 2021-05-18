Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) PT Raised to $108.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $104.00 to $108.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Spectrum Brands from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Spectrum Brands from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Spectrum Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 12th. TheStreet upgraded Spectrum Brands from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Spectrum Brands from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Spectrum Brands presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $88.14.

Shares of NYSE:SPB opened at $92.25 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $89.29 and a 200-day moving average of $79.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 38.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.94. Spectrum Brands has a twelve month low of $40.52 and a twelve month high of $97.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 2.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Spectrum Brands will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.98%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPB. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $51,991,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $41,076,000. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT acquired a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $30,984,000. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Spectrum Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,855,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Spectrum Brands by 243.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 231,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,700,000 after buying an additional 164,296 shares during the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell Manufacturing brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

