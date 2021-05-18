Squirrel Finance (NUTS) Market Capitalization Tops $4.78 Million

Squirrel Finance (CURRENCY:NUTS) traded down 13.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 18th. One Squirrel Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $5.43 or 0.00012639 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Squirrel Finance has traded 38.6% lower against the US dollar. Squirrel Finance has a market capitalization of $4.78 million and approximately $19,168.00 worth of Squirrel Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.78 or 0.00101965 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 38.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00005719 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.56 or 0.00022275 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $637.57 or 0.01484871 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002329 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002330 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.53 or 0.00064119 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.06 or 0.00118925 BTC.

About Squirrel Finance

Squirrel Finance (NUTS) is a coin. Squirrel Finance’s total supply is 883,500 coins and its circulating supply is 881,639 coins. Squirrel Finance’s official Twitter account is @SquirrelDefi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Squirrel Finance is squirrel.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Squirrel aims to develop a trusted ecosystem to empower, secure & simplify DeFi for end users. “

Squirrel Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Squirrel Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Squirrel Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Squirrel Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

