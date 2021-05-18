Standard Life Aberdeen plc Acquires 256,560 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,251,849 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 256,560 shares during the quarter. Fidelity National Information Services comprises about 0.7% of Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $316,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $762,213,000. Viking Global Investors LP grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 11,835,412 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,674,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948,891 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $396,075,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 5,119,969 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $724,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,962,168 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,267,789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004,921 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 130,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.70, for a total value of $18,863,092.00. Also, insider Asif Ramji sold 29,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.32, for a total transaction of $4,148,493.44. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 266,892 shares of company stock worth $38,224,223. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock traded up $0.72 on Tuesday, hitting $149.67. 15,273 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,719,099. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -827.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.17 and a 52 week high of $156.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.52.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a positive return on equity of 6.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, February 1st that allows the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is currently 27.81%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $166.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.65.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

