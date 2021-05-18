Standard Life Aberdeen plc Has $168.02 Million Stock Holdings in GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc lessened its position in shares of GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,071,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,788 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in GDS were worth $168,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of GDS by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,451,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,856,000 after acquiring an additional 75,579 shares during the period. Aspex Management HK Ltd increased its holdings in GDS by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 3,231,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,560,000 after purchasing an additional 830,599 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in GDS in the fourth quarter valued at about $128,106,000. Oceanlink Management LTD. bought a new stake in GDS in the fourth quarter valued at about $118,900,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in GDS by 90.2% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 760,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,167,000 after purchasing an additional 360,535 shares during the last quarter. 66.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GDS alerts:

Shares of GDS stock traded up $3.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $79.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,221,145. GDS Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $54.55 and a 12 month high of $116.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.98 and a 200 day moving average of $92.40. The company has a market capitalization of $14.80 billion, a PE ratio of -146.54 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.09). GDS had a negative return on equity of 4.34% and a negative net margin of 9.66%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that GDS Holdings Limited will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GDS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GDS from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on GDS from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.67.

GDS Company Profile

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services to the cloud, internet and banking industries. The company serves cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations.

Further Reading: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS).

Receive News & Ratings for GDS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.