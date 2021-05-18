Standard Life Aberdeen plc Has $494.34 Million Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,567,878 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 256,073 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up approximately 1.1% of Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $494,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ABBV. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 260.8% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AbbVie stock traded down $0.61 on Tuesday, hitting $116.28. The stock had a trading volume of 111,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,164,851. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.11 and a twelve month high of $117.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $110.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. The stock has a market cap of $205.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. AbbVie had a return on equity of 439.24% and a net margin of 18.16%. The company had revenue of $13.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.17%.

In other AbbVie news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 8,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $916,668.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,035 shares in the company, valued at $2,827,661.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 4,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.40, for a total value of $470,281.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 63,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,127,171.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 202,251 shares of company stock valued at $21,981,948. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on AbbVie from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.94.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

