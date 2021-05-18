Standard Life Aberdeen plc Increases Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 342.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,353,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,821,048 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $212,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 169.7% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 73.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EMR. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

Shares of Emerson Electric stock traded down $0.23 on Tuesday, hitting $95.29. The stock had a trading volume of 35,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,822,985. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $54.97 and a one year high of $96.90. The stock has a market cap of $57.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.48, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.57.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.38%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

Recommended Story: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.