Standard Life Aberdeen plc Purchases 84,728 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 20.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 499,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,728 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned about 0.10% of Linde worth $140,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. Norges Bank bought a new position in Linde during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,719,979,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Linde by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,465,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,291,395,000 after acquiring an additional 973,130 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Linde by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,126,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,668,460,000 after acquiring an additional 866,271 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its stake in shares of Linde by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 2,867,696 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $755,667,000 after acquiring an additional 765,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Linde by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,644,003 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $958,305,000 after acquiring an additional 688,229 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

LIN traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $300.04. 23,568 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,807,873. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.03 billion, a PE ratio of 71.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $288.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $263.78. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $187.68 and a 1 year high of $303.87.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.23. Linde had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 8.56%. Sell-side analysts expect that Linde plc will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.77%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LIN. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Linde from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $333.00 to $358.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Linde has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $306.39.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

Featured Story: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.