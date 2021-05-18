STASIS EURO (EURS) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $557,844.00

STASIS EURO (CURRENCY:EURS) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 18th. During the last seven days, STASIS EURO has traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. STASIS EURO has a total market cap of $84.11 million and approximately $557,844.00 worth of STASIS EURO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One STASIS EURO coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.25 or 0.00002912 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

STASIS EURO Coin Profile

STASIS EURO (CRYPTO:EURS) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 22nd, 2018. STASIS EURO’s total supply is 67,459,957 coins. STASIS EURO’s official Twitter account is @stasisnet . STASIS EURO’s official website is stasis.net

According to CryptoCompare, “STASIS developed a token named EURS to link the vast potential of the cryptocurrency ecosystem without the volatility and inconstancy of the standard currencies. EURS is the issued token by STASIS and his value is tied EURO currency. The EURS token is 1:1 back by financial assets, users can sell the tokens to acquire fiat money and is not classified as a security under Malta's law. Built on the Ethereum blockchain, EURS (EIP-20) can trace all transactions for any given EURS. “

STASIS EURO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STASIS EURO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STASIS EURO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy STASIS EURO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

