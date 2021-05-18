State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) Shares Gap Up Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of State Auto Financial Co. (NASDAQ:STFC) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock had previously closed at $18.83, but opened at $19.52. State Auto Financial shares last traded at $19.52, with a volume of 12 shares trading hands.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. State Auto Financial’s payout ratio is 63.49%.

Get State Auto Financial alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of State Auto Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $839.19 million, a PE ratio of -21.26 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12.

State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.01. State Auto Financial had a negative net margin of 2.56% and a negative return on equity of 2.64%. On average, equities analysts expect that State Auto Financial Co. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Matthew Stanley Mrozek sold 5,086 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total transaction of $92,158.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in State Auto Financial by 108.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,490 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of State Auto Financial by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,393 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of State Auto Financial by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,244 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in State Auto Financial by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 116,805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in State Auto Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.46% of the company’s stock.

About State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC)

State Auto Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal and business insurance products in the United States. It operates through Personal Insurance, Commercial Insurance, and Investment Operations segments. The Personal Insurance segment primarily provides personal automobile, homeowners, and other personal insurance products.

Read More: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for State Auto Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Auto Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.