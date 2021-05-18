State of Michigan Retirement System Boosts Holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,643 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $1,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the first quarter worth about $1,228,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 84.1% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,329,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520,527 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the first quarter worth about $203,000. PGGM Investments boosted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 16.1% during the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 3,536,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,129,000 after purchasing an additional 490,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 34.7% during the first quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 15,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 4,022 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

SFM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.20.

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, CMO Gilliam Phipps sold 2,364 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total transaction of $60,802.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 4,482 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total transaction of $106,671.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,863 shares in the company, valued at $710,739.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,775 shares of company stock valued at $189,640. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SFM stock opened at $26.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.47 and a 200-day moving average of $22.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.21 and a 12 month high of $28.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.29.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.10. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 36.51%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. Sprouts Farmers Market’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

Sprouts Farmers Market Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc offers fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. It operates through Healthy Grocery Stores segment. The company offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral and dairy, and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

Featured Article: What is Forex?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.