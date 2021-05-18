State of Michigan Retirement System Buys 1,900 Shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 105,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Coty were worth $947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of COTY. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Coty by 215.4% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 27,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 18,624 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Coty in the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in Coty by 114.4% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 15,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 127,006 shares in the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of Coty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Coty in the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Coty alerts:

COTY stock opened at $8.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.68 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. Coty Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.65 and a twelve month high of $10.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.51.

Several analysts have weighed in on COTY shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of Coty from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Coty from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Coty from $9.25 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Coty from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Coty from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.73.

About Coty

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, and Tiffany & Co brands.

Read More: What is a management fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY).

Receive News & Ratings for Coty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.