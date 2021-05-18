State of Michigan Retirement System Grows Stake in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) by 2.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,899 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Bank of Hawaii were worth $1,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOH. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bank of Hawaii in the fourth quarter worth about $42,814,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Bank of Hawaii in the fourth quarter worth about $32,332,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Bank of Hawaii by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,216,350 shares of the bank’s stock worth $323,058,000 after purchasing an additional 165,430 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Bank of Hawaii by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 828,347 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,468,000 after purchasing an additional 137,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Bank of Hawaii by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 307,812 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,585,000 after purchasing an additional 117,161 shares during the last quarter. 72.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BOH opened at $93.01 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $91.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 52 week low of $48.77 and a 52 week high of $99.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.27.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $163.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.52 million. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 22.62%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.20%.

In related news, Director Kent Thomas Lucien sold 5,000 shares of Bank of Hawaii stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.85, for a total transaction of $464,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,026,724.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management and institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offering equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

