State of Michigan Retirement System Has $996,000 Stake in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,835 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises were worth $996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NUS. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Nu Skin Enterprises alerts:

In related news, Chairman Steven Lund purchased 20,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.05 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,842.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark H. Lawrence sold 2,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total value of $118,182.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,144 shares in the company, valued at $2,703,902.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,199 shares of company stock worth $1,574,757. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NUS shares. DA Davidson lowered Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Nu Skin Enterprises from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Nu Skin Enterprises from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

NUS opened at $59.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 20.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.48 and a 1 year high of $63.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.64.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $677.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.26 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 6.54%. Equities analysts forecast that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.03%.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care and ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products comprising botanical ingredients derived from renewable sources, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

Recommended Story: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.