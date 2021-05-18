State of Michigan Retirement System Purchases 700 Shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,631 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Associated Banc were worth $1,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ASB. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Associated Banc during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Associated Banc during the fourth quarter worth about $113,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Associated Banc during the fourth quarter worth about $125,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Associated Banc during the fourth quarter worth about $181,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in Associated Banc during the fourth quarter worth about $187,000. 72.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Associated Banc alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Associated Banc in a research note on Sunday, April 25th. TheStreet raised Associated Banc from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on Associated Banc from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Associated Banc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.50.

In other Associated Banc news, EVP Nicole M. Kitowski sold 8,804 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.21, for a total transaction of $204,340.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $758,618.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Michael Meinolf sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total transaction of $64,920.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $622,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 161,551 shares of company stock valued at $3,301,783 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Associated Banc stock opened at $23.33 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.02 and a 200-day moving average of $19.22. Associated Banc-Corp has a 1 year low of $11.78 and a 1 year high of $23.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.23.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.13. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 20.66%. The company had revenue of $271.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Associated Banc-Corp will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.55%.

Associated Banc Company Profile

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

Further Reading: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB).

Receive News & Ratings for Associated Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.