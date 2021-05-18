State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Acquires New Stake in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 103,762 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,414,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cytokinetics by 169.0% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics in the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics in the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 134.9% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,631 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 3,234 shares during the last quarter. 97.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CYTK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cytokinetics from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Barclays assumed coverage on Cytokinetics in a report on Thursday, February 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Cytokinetics from $22.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Cytokinetics in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Cytokinetics from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.08.

Shares of CYTK opened at $25.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 15.17 and a current ratio of 15.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -13.39 and a beta of 1.45. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $14.71 and a 1 year high of $30.14.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.07). Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 209.88% and a negative return on equity of 3,065.14%. The company had revenue of $6.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 million. Analysts predict that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -1.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 2,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total transaction of $39,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total value of $96,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,707 shares of company stock worth $2,694,229 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

