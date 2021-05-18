State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Decreases Stock Position in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its stake in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 116,940 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 15,902 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Knowles were worth $2,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in Knowles by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 18,443 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Knowles by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 37,459 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Knowles during the 1st quarter valued at about $250,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Knowles during the 1st quarter valued at about $379,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in shares of Knowles by 775.7% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 93,724 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after buying an additional 83,021 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KN stock opened at $19.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -499.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.40. Knowles Co. has a one year low of $13.28 and a one year high of $22.11.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $201.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.10 million. Knowles had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 3.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Knowles Co. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO John S. Anderson sold 34,143 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $734,074.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 136,935 shares in the company, valued at $2,944,102.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Cheryl L. Shavers sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total transaction of $168,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,388 shares in the company, valued at $978,322.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,562 shares of company stock worth $1,671,600 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

KN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Colliers Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Knowles in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Knowles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Knowles from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Knowles from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target (down from $24.00) on shares of Knowles in a report on Monday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Knowles currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

Knowles Company Profile

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medtech, defense, electric vehicle, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones, balanced armature speakers, and audio processors used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

