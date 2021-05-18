State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $2.43 Million Stake in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its position in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,096 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,469 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of Wingstop worth $2,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pier Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Wingstop by 128.6% in the fourth quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 73,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,689,000 after purchasing an additional 41,120 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Wingstop during the fourth quarter worth approximately $974,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Wingstop by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 74,768 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,910,000 after buying an additional 12,232 shares in the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new stake in Wingstop during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,482,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its position in Wingstop by 88.6% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 9,783 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,297,000 after buying an additional 4,595 shares in the last quarter.

Get Wingstop alerts:

In other Wingstop news, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 6,500 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.01, for a total transaction of $923,065.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Skipworth sold 4,500 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.49, for a total value of $717,705.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,868 shares of company stock valued at $2,320,377 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WING opened at $133.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $140.90 and a 200-day moving average of $138.12. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 138.76, a P/E/G ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.06. Wingstop Inc. has a one year low of $112.47 and a one year high of $172.87.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $70.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.31 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 12.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.71%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Wingstop in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $172.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Wingstop from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays increased their price target on Wingstop from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Wingstop from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Wingstop from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.75.

Wingstop Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 26, 2020, the company had 1,506 franchised restaurants and 32 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 10 countries worldwide.

Featured Article: Back-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.