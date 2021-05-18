State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Invests $2.36 Million in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 52,413 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,364,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.10% of Flagstar Bancorp at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FBC. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 2,353.0% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 315,455 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $14,227,000 after buying an additional 302,595 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 166.5% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 10,328 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 6,452 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 158.4% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 26,100 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 274.8% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 113,200 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $5,105,000 after buying an additional 83,000 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 44.8% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 42,427 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after buying an additional 13,136 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FBC opened at $46.92 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.79. Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.66 and a twelve month high of $51.58.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The savings and loans company reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $513.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.53 million. Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 22.68%. On average, analysts expect that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.94%.

FBC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.17.

Flagstar Bancorp Profile

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to consumer, commercial, and government customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, and Mortgage Servicing.

