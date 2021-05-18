State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 3,727 Shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its holdings in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,091 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,727 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Blackbaud were worth $2,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 474 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 11.8% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Blackbaud in the fourth quarter worth $150,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackbaud in the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Blackbaud in the fourth quarter worth $250,000. 95.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BLKB opened at $69.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.55. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.86 and a 52-week high of $80.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 148.24, a P/E/G ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. Blackbaud had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 2.49%. The business had revenue of $219.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on BLKB shares. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Blackbaud from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Benchmark raised Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Blackbaud in a report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.25.

In related news, CEO Michael P. Gianoni sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.53, for a total value of $1,645,190.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 349,098 shares in the company, valued at $24,970,979.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kevin Mcdearis sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.34, for a total value of $570,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 94,154 shares in the company, valued at $6,716,946.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,579 shares of company stock worth $4,257,067 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations, and other social good entities in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT and Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising and Blackbaud Volunteer Network Fundraising; marketing and engagement solutions, including Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Luminate Advocacy, Blackbaud Online Express, and Blackbaud School Website System; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid Management.

