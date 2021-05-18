Stipend (SPD) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $165.00

Stipend (CURRENCY:SPD) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 18th. Stipend has a market capitalization of $779,885.34 and approximately $165.00 worth of Stipend was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Stipend has traded up 40.3% against the dollar. One Stipend coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0677 or 0.00000148 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45,636.11 or 1.00111408 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.93 or 0.00050295 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $705.48 or 0.01547594 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $316.17 or 0.00693569 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00011465 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $183.83 or 0.00403264 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002920 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $86.63 or 0.00190034 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00009060 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00006440 BTC.

Stipend Coin Profile

SPD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 10th, 2018. Stipend’s total supply is 11,521,178 coins. The Reddit community for Stipend is /r/stipend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stipend’s official Twitter account is @StipendOff and its Facebook page is accessible here . Stipend’s official website is stipend.me

According to CryptoCompare, “Stipend is a freelancing platform that will be supported by the Stipend token (SPD), a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the C11 algorithm. The platform will feature, low fees, instant payments and a reward mechanism for the users engagement. The Stipend token will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Stipend Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stipend directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stipend should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stipend using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

