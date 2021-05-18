Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 1,029 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,098 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the quarter. CVS Health makes up 1.6% of Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $5,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in CVS Health by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 15,960,473 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,090,100,000 after purchasing an additional 77,629 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $964,912,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,152,434 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $829,977,000 after purchasing an additional 32,967 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,118,403 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $691,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525,912 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in CVS Health by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,123,988 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $623,168,000 after purchasing an additional 296,234 shares during the period. 74.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on CVS Health from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.14.

Shares of CVS stock opened at $86.02 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $55.36 and a one year high of $87.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $69.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.33 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

In other CVS Health news, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $72.00 per share, with a total value of $216,000.00. Also, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 109,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $9,414,334.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,414,334. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 707,743 shares of company stock valued at $54,520,885 over the last ninety days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

