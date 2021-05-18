Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 15,000 Shares of Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC)

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) by 75.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 35,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Ellington Financial were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EFC. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ellington Financial by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 36,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 3,788 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Ellington Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $285,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Ellington Financial by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,216,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,566,000 after purchasing an additional 15,008 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ellington Financial by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 43,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 8,428 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the period. 62.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ellington Financial stock opened at $19.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $844.55 million, a P/E ratio of -23.24 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 43.34 and a current ratio of 43.34. Ellington Financial Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.61 and a 52 week high of $19.35.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. Ellington Financial had a positive return on equity of 10.00% and a negative net margin of 22.63%. Research analysts forecast that Ellington Financial Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from Ellington Financial’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Ellington Financial’s payout ratio is currently 92.31%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EFC. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Ellington Financial from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Ellington Financial in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ellington Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ellington Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.22.

Ellington Financial Company Profile

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

