Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Buys 6,499 Shares of NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE)

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) by 14.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,418 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,499 shares during the quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of NorthWestern worth $3,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NWE. Dean Investment Associates LLC raised its position in shares of NorthWestern by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 111,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,302,000 after acquiring an additional 38,635 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NorthWestern by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,265,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,507,000 after acquiring an additional 37,703 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in NorthWestern by 0.9% during the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 265,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in NorthWestern by 1.6% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 18,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

NWE has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $66.00 target price (up from $60.00) on shares of NorthWestern in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Bank of America upgraded NorthWestern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NorthWestern in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of NorthWestern from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. NorthWestern has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.83.

Shares of NWE stock opened at $64.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.35. NorthWestern Co. has a 52-week low of $47.43 and a 52-week high of $70.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.17.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $400.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.10 million. NorthWestern had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 13.32%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.51%.

In other NorthWestern news, VP H. Grahame Heather sold 7,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.53, for a total value of $474,989.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jan Robert Horsfall sold 2,200 shares of NorthWestern stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total value of $143,330.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,440.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,301 shares of company stock valued at $1,565,326 in the last 90 days. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

