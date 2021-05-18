Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Has $2.02 Million Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. cut its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 668 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 69.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. UBS Group raised PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays upgraded PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.23.

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $146.00 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.93. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.53 and a fifty-two week high of $148.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.72 billion, a PE ratio of 28.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.54 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.075 per share. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.96%.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total value of $2,908,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,033,824.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

