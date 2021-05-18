Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Has $4.53 Million Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,832 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $4,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,138,000. First United Bank Trust grew its position in The Home Depot by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 2,885 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in The Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $2,640,000. Hedeker Wealth LLC lifted its position in The Home Depot by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 14,243 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,783,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV boosted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 3,230 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

Shares of The Home Depot stock opened at $325.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $349.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $234.31 and a twelve month high of $345.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $321.82 and its 200 day moving average is $285.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.02. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The firm had revenue of $32.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This is an increase from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.39%.

HD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup upped their price objective on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. The Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.68.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Featured Article: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.