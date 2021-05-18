Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Has $5.57 Million Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,098 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the period. CVS Health accounts for about 1.6% of Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $5,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Providence First Trust Co bought a new position in CVS Health during the first quarter worth about $2,299,000. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich raised its holdings in CVS Health by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 10,829 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 0.3% in the first quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 49,947 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,758,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp grew its stake in CVS Health by 41.2% during the first quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 302,054 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $17,920,000 after buying an additional 88,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in CVS Health by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 912 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 74.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CVS opened at $86.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.44. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $55.36 and a 1 year high of $87.18. The firm has a market cap of $113.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.32. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The business had revenue of $69.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 28.25%.

In other CVS Health news, Director Larry J. Merlo sold 270,650 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total value of $20,225,674.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 794,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,386,137.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Eva C. Boratto sold 18,882 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.68, for a total value of $1,410,107.76. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 707,743 shares of company stock worth $54,520,885. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CVS. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup increased their price target on CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Mizuho increased their price objective on CVS Health from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on CVS Health from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.14.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

