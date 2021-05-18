Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Has $560,000 Stock Position in Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC)

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) by 75.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Ellington Financial were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EFC. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Ellington Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ellington Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ellington Financial during the fourth quarter worth $168,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Ellington Financial by 110.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 6,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. acquired a new position in Ellington Financial in the 4th quarter worth $185,000. 62.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EFC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Ellington Financial in a research report on Friday, April 16th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Ellington Financial from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ellington Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ellington Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.22.

EFC opened at $19.29 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.80. Ellington Financial Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.61 and a 1-year high of $19.35. The stock has a market cap of $844.55 million, a PE ratio of -23.24 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 43.34, a quick ratio of 43.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. Ellington Financial had a negative net margin of 22.63% and a positive return on equity of 10.00%. Equities analysts forecast that Ellington Financial Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.33%. This is a positive change from Ellington Financial’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.31%.

Ellington Financial Profile

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

