Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Has $6.71 Million Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 12.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,197 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,971 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises about 1.9% of Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $6,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 67.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total value of $102,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,193.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:PFE opened at $40.15 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.95. The stock has a market cap of $223.94 billion, a PE ratio of 25.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.61 and a 52 week high of $43.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.41 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 52.88%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Pfizer from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Pfizer from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Pfizer from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.74.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

