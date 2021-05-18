Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 82,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,981 shares during the period. Sysco comprises about 1.8% of Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $6,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Sysco by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Sysco by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 7,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO grew its holdings in Sysco by 1.5% during the first quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 9,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYY opened at $84.13 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56. The stock has a market cap of $43.04 billion, a PE ratio of -1,201.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $82.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.47. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $50.03 and a 52-week high of $86.73.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.02 billion. Sysco had a positive return on equity of 39.64% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.55%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Sysco from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.00.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

