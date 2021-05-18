Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Sells 173 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,818 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 173 shares during the quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new position in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in 3M during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in 3M during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in 3M during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in 3M in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 64.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MMM opened at $204.97 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $198.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $180.95. 3M has a 52 week low of $142.51 and a 52 week high of $208.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.05, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 44.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.05%.

MMM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of 3M from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on 3M from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on 3M from $213.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of 3M from $192.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.45.

In other news, EVP Kristen M. Ludgate sold 933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $186,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Ivan K. Fong sold 12,059 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.46, for a total value of $2,393,229.14. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 47,872 shares in the company, valued at $9,500,677.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,075 shares of company stock worth $2,595,271 over the last quarter. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

