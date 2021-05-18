Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Sells 3,150 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,669 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 3,150 shares during the period. Intel accounts for about 2.3% of Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $8,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Curi Capital acquired a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV acquired a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Intel by 177.5% during the 1st quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $55.33 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.22 and a 200-day moving average of $55.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $223.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $43.61 and a 1-year high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.97 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.54%.

In other news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $164,352.86. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler purchased 4,464 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,984.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,984. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on INTC. Roth Capital upped their target price on Intel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Truist increased their price target on Intel from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Intel from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.29.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

