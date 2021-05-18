Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC Acquires Shares of 5,861 iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IJS. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 111.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,519,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851,242 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 125.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,805,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,213 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 174.1% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,131,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,034,000 after purchasing an additional 718,916 shares during the period. Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 85.8% during the 4th quarter. Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,422,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,623,000 after purchasing an additional 656,662 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 105.9% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,136,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,373,000 after purchasing an additional 584,309 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IJS traded up $0.17 on Tuesday, hitting $106.18. 4,071 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 703,984. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $102.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.29. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.67 and a fifty-two week high of $108.08.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

