Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC Decreases Holdings in First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EDOW)

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EDOW) by 15.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,514 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EDOW. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $292,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF by 410.5% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 48,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 38,718 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $264,000.

NYSEARCA:EDOW traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $30.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,596. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.05. First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $22.20 and a 52 week high of $31.17.

