Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC Has $2.88 Million Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS)

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,070 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF makes up 1.7% of Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF were worth $2,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 20,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,173,000 after buying an additional 2,357 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 67,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,687,000 after buying an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Planning Directions Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Planning Directions Inc. now owns 14,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $206,000.

NYSEARCA:RHS traded up $0.32 on Tuesday, hitting $164.72. 1 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,201. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF has a 52 week low of $129.79 and a 52 week high of $166.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $161.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.93.

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) seeks replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Staples (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Staples Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as food and drug retailing, beverages, food products, tobacco, household products and personal products that comprise the consumer staples sector of the S&P 500 Index.

