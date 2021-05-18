Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC Purchases 1,109 Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC lifted its position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 84,656 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $1,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ARCC. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ares Capital by 27.5% in the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,195 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 3,710 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ares Capital in the first quarter worth $1,071,000. Financial Management Network Inc. purchased a new stake in Ares Capital in the fourth quarter worth $1,225,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Ares Capital by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 192,761 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after buying an additional 12,760 shares during the period. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its position in Ares Capital by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 82,144 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ARCC shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on Ares Capital from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Ares Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Ares Capital from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ares Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Ares Capital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.56.

NASDAQ ARCC traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $19.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,147,562. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Ares Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $13.15 and a 1 year high of $19.76. The company has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.39 and a beta of 1.20.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The investment management company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 21.28%. The company had revenue of $390.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.37%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.66%.

About Ares Capital

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.