Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC Purchases 447 Shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC grew its position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) by 154.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 737 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 447 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF were worth $114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 37.5% during the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WJ Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. WJ Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter.

Get ARK Next Generation Internation ETF alerts:

Shares of ARKW stock traded up $2.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $129.36. 47,161 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,824,337. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.45 and a fifty-two week high of $191.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $146.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.92.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Next Generation Internation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Next Generation Internation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.