Strategic Advisors LLC Buys 207 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,141 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the first quarter worth $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCD opened at $231.68 on Tuesday. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $178.07 and a 12 month high of $238.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $231.77 and its 200-day moving average is $217.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.87 billion, a PE ratio of 35.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded McDonald’s to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded McDonald’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $237.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $259.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.37.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

